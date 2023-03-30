US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate

A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for February.(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.

The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. Exports and consumer spending were revised lower in Thursday’s report.

For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down significantly from a robust 5.9% in 2021.

Most economists say they think growth is slowing sharply in the current January-March quarter, in part because the Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates in its drive to curb inflation.

The resulting surge in borrowing costs has walloped the housing industry and made it more expensive for consumers and businesses to spend and invest in major purchases. As a consequence, the economy is widely expected to slide into a recession later this year.

The central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times over the past year. The Fed’s policymakers are betting that they can stick a so-called soft landing — slowing growth just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world’s biggest economy into recession.

Yet as higher loan costs spread through the economy, analysts are generally skeptical that the United States can avoid a downturn. The main point of debate is whether a recession will prove mild, with only minor damage to hiring and growth, or severe, with waves of layoffs.

In the meantime, the job market has remained robust and exerted upward pressure on wages, which feeds into inflation. The pace of hiring is still healthy, and the unemployment rate is near a half-century low. The confidence and spending of consumers, who fuel the bulk of U.S. economic growth, remains relatively solid.

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department was its third and final estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2022. On April 27, the department will issue its initial estimate of growth in the current first quarter. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet have estimated that growth in the January-March quarter is decelerating to a 1.4% annual rate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral
The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Gary Kline accused of sex crimes against children
Bismarck police ask public for information on man accused of sex crimes
Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

Latest News

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russian media: Court orders Wall Street Journal reporter to stay behind bars
Nighttime aerials show the scene of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday.
RAW AERIALS: Minnesota train derailment
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Several casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023