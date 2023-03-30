United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot State’s Izzy Penner

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There’s something going around the Minot State softball team.

“It’s contagious,” said Izzy Penner, a junior.

It’s... dancing.

“Our team loves to dance,” said Jaycie Rostad, a senior.

Nobody seems to love dancing more than Izzy Penner.

“Creating a good environment is something that I value. Dancing, one hundred percent, great way to start that environment,” said Izzy.

The Beavers’ starting right fielder is also the team’s dancing specialist.

“You can’t help but smile whenever she’s doing something goofy, she just brings that energy to everything she does, it’s really fantastic,” said Leo Watson, a senior.

Even if she’s not the best.

“I can’t dance, so making a joke out of it just makes it funny,” said Izzy.

Busting a move isn’t the best part about Izzy.

“She is one of probably the nicest people I have ever met, hands down. She’s always there for somebody, one of the most caring people,” said Jaycie.

Although she’s from Manitoba, Izzy loves giving back to Minot.

“I have a life that so many people aren’t able to have. I’m here playing college softball, not every kid has that opportunity. They didn’t grow up necessarily in a stable home that gave them this,” said Izzy.

As a communication disorders major, Izzy spends her time volunteering with the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association.

“To do something for someone that doesn’t have the life I have right now makes me feel fulfilled,” said Izzy.

She also volunteers as a youth coach with the Minot Storm.

“She loves to put others before herself. I think that’s one of the greatest qualities about her, she tends to care for others more than she does her own well-being,” said Jaycie.

Giving her time and her moves.

Izzy says she intends to pursue a career as a speech pathologist.

The Beavers’ sweep over UMary secured a six-game win streak.

The team hosts Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend.

