Status of Dunn County chairman up in the air as he focuses on wife’s health

Larry Lundberg
Larry Lundberg(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KILLDEER, N.D. (KUMV) - The chair of the Dunn County Board of Commissioners will remain a member of the commission as he takes care of personal issues.

Larry Lundberg told commissioners during a special meeting Thursday that he was going to resign due to his wife’s health concerns.

The board instead voted to rescind the resignation, giving Lundberg a chance to return to his position at a later time.

Lundberg said he feels guilty about being able to keep his salary, but admitted he was worried about his health insurance if he resigned.

“I’ll have to check in with you guys time from time. I’m not making any promises. I just got to take care of my family and my wife. I just don’t know where that’s going to go right now,” said Lundberg.

Lundberg said he will not be available for the next two months for sure.

In the meantime, the county will be looking into how to operate as a four-member board and how to break ties.

