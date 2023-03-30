Prolonged cold impact on those experiencing homelessness in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday morning, the Bismarck area set yet another record. March 29 has never been colder with this morning’s low bottoming out at –13°. This long cold snap isn’t fun for anyone but especially those experiencing homelessness in the area.

“Even having to get to other services, having to walk when it’s so cold out is very challenging even if we’re just trying to go down the road,” said Jena Gullo, executive director of the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

Gullo says the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has been seeing more and more people access services and stay for longer periods than normal. They had 57 guests spend the night on Tuesday, which is more than they are used to seeing this time of year.

“They’re no longer able to stay in their cars or in the parks because they will literally die,” said Gullo.

Our Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lawrence says the large amounts of snow we received late last year are part of the reason why we’re cold now, and why it will stay that way for a while.

“You know what the real problem is, our deep snowpack, that’s one reason why it has been so cold. It takes really deep snow in order for us to have very cold temperatures — they usually go hand in hand. That’s what’s happening this year. A lot of snow here, the Northern Plains, and in Canada, and until that melts I think our temps stay below normal,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says the active weather on the west coast and in the south usually will mean we also will experience active weather patterns, and he doesn’t rule out another Colorado Low moving through North Dakota in April.

As below normal temperatures are predicted to continue, the United Way will continue to need volunteers and donations to protect the homeless population. They will be hosting their annual luncheon on Thursday where they’ll recognize volunteers and donors, as well as detail volunteer opportunities. More information on the luncheon can be found here.

