Produced water spill in Bottineau County

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Roughly 475 barrels of produced water spilled from a valve leak southeast of Bottineau, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

The department said Empire Petroleum Corporation reported the spill Wednesday.

The DMR said the company cleaned up the spill immediately, and the department will monitor remediation.

