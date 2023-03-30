Produced water spill in Bottineau County

Produced water spill southeast of Bottineau
Produced water spill southeast of Bottineau(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Roughly 475 barrels of produced water spilled from a valve leak southeast of Bottineau, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

The department said Empire Petroleum Corporation reported the spill Wednesday.

The DMR said the company cleaned up the spill immediately, and the department will monitor remediation.

