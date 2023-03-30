Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Williston State College President Bernell Hirning
Williston State College to offer bachelor’s degrees on-campus thanks to partnership with University of Mary
Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral

Latest News

Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Belcourt
Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in drug bust at Belcourt casino
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bill to deny care for transgender minors passes
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil