OSHA proposed fine for Mandan company

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - OSHA has fined a Mandan excavation company for more than half a million dollars. OSHA says Bowers Excavating LLC supervised workers in unprotected hazardous trenches and failed three inspections within 32 days last year.

OSHA says supervising employees sat behind controls of an excavator while supervising employees in trenches below that did not have protection for deadly collapses. Officials say Bowers Excavating has three failed inspections from 2019 in Bismarck and one in Watford City, and one in 2021 in Mandan.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.