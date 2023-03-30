North Dakota University System moves to ban TikTok from all NDUS devices and networks

The ban will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota University System will ban TikTok from all NDUS devices and networks, starting July 1.

Thursday was the fourth time state university leaders met to talk about the app and the cyber security threat it poses.

Some argued the app is a great marketing tool, and it won’t stop students from using it on their own devices.

TikTok is currently banned on federal and state devices in North Dakota. Leader feel the move will minimize the security risk, something they say is important because of the proximity to the Grand Forks and Minot bases.

“We know what’s right at the end of the day. The director of the FBI is saying how dangerous this is. I think we have a moral obligation to lead the way in trying to educate and tell young people, this may not be the wisest thing for you to be on.”

Only one person voted against the ban. State University leaders will meet again next week on Tuesday to tackle another growing concern -- the use of artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

