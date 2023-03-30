New mosaic art unveiled at Saint Mary’s High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Saint Mary’s High School had the opportunity to view four new outdoor mosaic art pieces.

The unveiling was Wednesday in the Our Lady of Victory Chapel. The artwork will hang from the outdoor dome later this spring.

The mosaics are four-by-six feet and weigh more than 200 lbs.

“Really cool to be the first graduating class to be in this space, and it’s gonna be so cool to see how much more stuff we add to this space, and hopefully we get to come back and see it,” said Jacob Goettle, senior.

They were commissioned by an anonymous donor and gifted to the school. The artwork is made from glass and designed for outdoor use.

The artist spent more than a year and a half creating the mosaics.

