Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to the moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here starting April 30. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

