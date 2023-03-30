Living with dogs or cats may lower risk of allergies in children, study says

Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.
Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.(Pxfuel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy, according to a new study.

In the study published Wednesday in the journal, PLOS One, researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies while dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral
The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Gary Kline accused of sex crimes against children
Bismarck police ask public for information on man accused of sex crimes
Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

Latest News

Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
...some lawmakers feel SB 2231 endangers children, especially trans children, rather than...
Governor Burgum vetoes pronoun bill