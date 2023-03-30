Hospice patient celebrating 104th birthday says ‘good ol’ homemade bread’ is the secret to longevity

Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.(Rachel Bartschi via Andrea Galvin)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman in Georgia celebrated her 104th birthday Thursday surrounded by family and nurses at SunCare Hospice.

Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.

Bartschi attended school at a two-room schoolhouse in Gilmore, Idaho – a company mining town.

“I was a well-behaved student,” she said. “However, I do remember on one occasion I wore the dunce cap.”

Bartschi married a World War II soldier and raised her family in Murphys, California, in a time where she said, “men went to work, and women were in the home.”

Rachel Bartschi and her husband raised a family together in California.
Rachel Bartschi and her husband raised a family together in California.(Rachel Bartschi via Andrea Galvin)

“I lived through the Great Depression and saw Franklin D. Roosevelt speak from the back of a caboose,” she said.

She enjoyed retirement by traveling with her husband. Now, she lives with her family in Savannah, Georgia.

Her secret to longevity includes eating from her home garden and “good ol’ homemade bread.”

“My husband and I had a large garden that took up the entire backyard,” Bartschi explained.

Happy birthday, Rachel!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral
The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Gary Kline accused of sex crimes against children
Bismarck police ask public for information on man accused of sex crimes
Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

Latest News

Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gunshot injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC says
Drone
New FAA waiver allows more companies to fly drones in North Dakota
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands