Hoeven, Cramer join vote to end COVID-19 emergency, send bill to Biden’s desk

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KMOT) – North Dakota’s U.S. Senators both voted Wednesday in favor of a resolution to expedite the ending of the country’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, three years after its declaration.

The declaration, put in place by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020, was set to expire in May.

report from The New York Times indicates that the end of the declaration will lead to changes in costs and coverage of COVID-19 tests and treatment.

According to a report from CNN, President Joe Biden opposes the bill, but still intends to sign it when it hits his desk.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, criticized the continuation of the emergency, saying it’s allowed the Biden administration to “ram through unrelated, illegal policies like student loan forgiveness.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, said the vote would “put a stop to the unnecessary and burdensome COVID-19 mandates and policies immediately.”

The Senate approved the resolution by a vote of 68-23. In February, the U.S. House passed the resolution by a vote of 229-197.

