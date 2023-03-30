Governor Burgum vetoes pronoun bill

...some lawmakers feel SB 2231 endangers children, especially trans children, rather than...
...some lawmakers feel SB 2231 endangers children, especially trans children, rather than protects them.
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum vetoed SB 2231, which would prohibit public schools and state agencies from requiring the usage of pronouns that don’t correspond to an individual’s sex assigned at birth. He said, “the First Amendment already prohibits compelled speech and protects teachers from speaking contrary to their beliefs, and courts across the country have upheld these rights.” He went on to say, “Ambiguity throughout this bill would invite lawsuits and put teachers in the precarious position of trying to determine how to refer to students without violating law.”

It heads back to the Senate for reconsideration. To override the Governor’s veto, 32 of 47 senators and 63 of 94 representatives must approve of the bill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral
The sheriff said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated...
BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Gary Kline accused of sex crimes against children
Bismarck police ask public for information on man accused of sex crimes
Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

Latest News

KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/29/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten -Sportscast 3/29/2023
extreme cold continues
Prolonged cold impact on those experiencing homelessness in ND
later gator
Later Gator Kids Consignment Sale event this week in Bismarck