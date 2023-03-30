Governor Burgum vetoes bill that would increase state’s highway speed limit

Photo from kgwn.tv
Photo from kgwn.tv (WNDU)
By Cliff Naylor
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota motorists won’t be driving faster on the state’s interstate highway system this summer.

Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a bill that would have increased the speed limit to 80-MPH.

House bill 1475 would have changed the maximum speed on from 75-to-80-MPH on I-94 and I-29.

It passed the House of Representatives by 65-29 vote, but the margin in the Senate was only 25-21, far short of what would be needed to override the governor’s veto.

Burgum cited North Dakota’s “Vision Zero” initiative to reduce traffic deaths as the reason he rejected the legislation.

98 traffic fatalities occurred on the state’s roads in 2022, the lowest number of deaths since 2002.

Read original story:

ND Senate votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph; already passed House

