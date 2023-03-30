B.P.S. announces new Athletic Directors

New Athletic Directors
New Athletic Directors(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scott Nustad and Paul Jundt are retiring as the Athletic Director’s at BHS and Legacy, respectively.

Their replacements have been hired. Matt Crane will be with the Demons. Brett Mitchell gets a promotion at Legacy.

Mitchell has been at Legacy since 2014 and he was at BHS. prior to that. He coaches football and wrestling in the Sabers program.

Crane comes to Bismarck from Kindred. In addition to being the A-D and Dean of Students for the Vikings, he’s the varsity head football coach.

Both will start their new job on July 1.

