BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sam Malinski played junior hockey for the Bismarck Bobcats.

His new team is the Colorado Avalanche.

Malinski signed a 2-year contract after finishing his college career at Cornell.

Sam is 24 years old, and he is a defenseman who played a part on the offensive end of the ice as well. He had 26-points in 34-games for Cornell this past season.

