Williston man charged in restaurant hit and run

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston police have charged a man for crashing a vehicle into a downtown restaurant last month.

Court documents say 40-year-old Scott Bartels was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident after driving into Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro in February.

The owner of the restaurant said he saw a vehicle drive through his front doors, shattering the glass and destroying the frame.

Police say they identified the vehicle involved in the accident, which belonged to Bartels.

Bartels was also charged with giving false information to officers and interference with an officer in performance of duty after telling police he drove the vehicle that night to a nearby bar, but doesn’t remember how he got home. An officer who reviewed video evidence at that bar said Bartels and his vehicle were never present.

The Williston city attorney said Bartels turned himself in and posted bond.

