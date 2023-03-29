Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral

NASHVILLE, TENN. (KFYR) - We’ve been watching the careers of Hazen natives Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh for the past decade. Their music careers started in 2013, when the sisters were just 16 and 14.

They moved to Nashville in 2017 and their professional singing and songwriting journey has been filled with good news.

Now, one of their videos has officially gone viral, thanks to their grandparents.

Grandpa Bruce just knew this video would go viral. His granddaughters, Kendra and Krista, are up-and-coming musicians, Tigirlily Gold. When they asked Grandpa Bruce and Grandma Judy to film some content with them, Grandpa Bruce predicted it would take off.

“When we posted the original video, he’s like, ‘This has to go viral. I am viral material,’” recalled Krista. “He was very confident he could pull it off.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if that’s how it works. It’s not that easy to go viral,’” said Kendra.

“I guess grandpa knows best,” Krista laughed.

“It has well over a million views on Facebook,” said Kendra.

The sisters decided they better let their grandparents know, so they made another video.

“His reaction was totally genuine,” said Kendra of that video. “That was his real reaction to hearing for the first time that he is viral. And of course, you never know what Grandpa Bruce is going to say. So, it was pretty hilarious.”

The video of that call has also gone viral. It’s been viewed more than a million times.

The viral video of Grandpa Bruce and Grandma Judy features Tigirlily Gold’s new song, “Shoot Tequila.” That too has taken off on social media.

It’s all a little surreal for the small-town North Dakota sisters.

“I think there are over 43 million total views and all the social media which you know, coming from Hazen, N.D. where there are 2,000 people in the town is crazy,” said Krista. “So, to wrap my mind, around 43 million people have seen these videos is absolutely crazy.”

After 10 years of making music, “Shoot Tequila” is their first song to officially go to country radio. That’s led to lots of traveling, lots of social media videos — including a trip to London — and as always, lots of support from their home state.

“Even though we’re lots of miles away. We still feel that support,” said Kendra.

They say that support has helped them keep chasing their dream — a dream that every day is a little closer to coming true.

Tigirlily Gold has an EP coming out in a few months, which will later turn into a record. This will be their first full record.

They’re also planning lots of touring, including stops in North Dakota. You can find their schedule on their website.

