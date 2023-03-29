Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – stained glass from WWII at St. George’s Church in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes a look at beautiful art from the World War II era.

Pieces of stained glass ended up at St. George’s Church in Bismarck, creating new windows for the church.

Cliff Naylor did this original story in 1994 (watch the video above).

Many other churches in Canada and the United States feature the same type of fragmented stained glass art.

The memorial window at Highlands Church in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is also fashioned from glass fragments collected from towns and villages across war-torn Europe.

Reverend T. Richard Davies, who served as a padre with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Winnipeg during World War II, collected fragments from the ruins of 24 churches in France, Holland, and Germany.

The remnants he salvaged have been incorporated into churches all over the world.

The unusual stained-glass windows incorporated into St. George’s Episcopal Church are still a focal point of the church.

The story on St. George’s windows is featured in Cliff Naylor’s first “Dakota Day Trips” book.

