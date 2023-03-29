Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – stained glass from WWII at St. George’s Church in Bismarck

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes a look at beautiful art from the World War II era.

Pieces of stained glass ended up at St. George’s Church in Bismarck, creating new windows for the church.

Cliff Naylor did this original story in 1994 (watch the video above).

Many other churches in Canada and the United States feature the same type of fragmented stained glass art.

The memorial window at Highlands Church in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is also fashioned from glass fragments collected from towns and villages across war-torn Europe.

Reverend T. Richard Davies, who served as a padre with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Winnipeg during World War II, collected fragments from the ruins of 24 churches in France, Holland, and Germany.

The remnants he salvaged have been incorporated into churches all over the world.

The unusual stained-glass windows incorporated into St. George’s Episcopal Church are still a focal point of the church.

The story on St. George’s windows is featured in Cliff Naylor’s first “Dakota Day Trips” book.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Haleigh Rosa
Model & former KMOT reporter responds to Candace Owens’ comments on inclusivity
Four jailed in drug seizure
Four arrested in drug seizure near elementary school in Dickinson

Latest News

sportscast
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 3/28/23
school week
White Shield School sees improved teacher retention with four-day week
mandan baseball
Mandan Braves baseball making the best of practicing indoors
in favor
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill