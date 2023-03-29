Mandan Braves baseball making the best of practicing indoors

Mandan Braves baseball
Mandan Braves baseball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - April 1 is on Saturday. It was supposed to be the date for Mandan’s first baseball game of the season. You can put that on the list of sporting events that will not happen in North Dakota.

The Braves are practicing indoors with the hope of getting outside sooner than later. Mandan does have the All-Season Arena which helps a little.

“We typically run into weather problems every spring. The last couple of years we’ve been fortunate to be outside on our turf field. This year, it’s pretty deep on the field,” said Dewitt Mack, Mandan’s head coach.

“It’s just the lack of space and not being able to get everything done like outside but just working on what we can when we’re working in here,” said McCoy Keller, Mandan senior.

“The turf pulls in a little more heat. It warms things up a little quicker which is nice, and we don’t have to worry about the frost coming out and the mud with the previous field, but it does allow us to get on a little sooner,” said Mack.

While nobody wants to be forced to practice inside, there is a lot of melting that needs to happen before we get back to normal. The players understand that what they do inside will play a factor when the games begin.

“Focus, we have to be way more focused in here. Outside you get the real feel and you seem focused enough but in here the focus has to be there because if not then you’re just really wasting your time and you’re definitely hurting yourself,” said Seth Gerhardt, Mandan senior.

Gerhardt says the goal this spring is the same as every year: qualify for the state tournament.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Haleigh Rosa
Model & former KMOT reporter responds to Candace Owens’ comments on inclusivity
Four jailed in drug seizure
Four arrested in drug seizure near elementary school in Dickinson

Latest News

softball
First News at Six Sportscast 3/28/23
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/27/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/27/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/27/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/27/2023
girls soccer
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 3/27/23