Later Gator Kids Consignment Sale event this week in Bismarck

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With price increases on kids’ items, getting them cheaper than the retail price is beneficial for many families.

At the Bismarck Event Center, workers are checking all items brought in by families before they go on the floor for a reduced price.

“This gives me an opportunity to fill my kids’ closets with multiple things that we haven’t had. I also use it as an opportunity to grab some early gifts,” said Ashley Weightman, a Bismarck resident.

Gently used items like books, costumes and booster seats are all items that will be at the sale.

“We generally bring in about 30,000 or more items every single season and it prevents things from going into the landfill. It allows them to be passed from one family to another,” said Kristi Voeller, Later Gator Co-Owner.

The two owners started the sale in 2015 after being avid couponers. They wanted to help others get good deals.

“It feels amazing to us to see where we started and how it’s grown. And it’s just a great feeling to know that we have an opportunity to provide families an opportunity to come in and get great kids items at low prices,” said Jen Winterberg, Later Gator Co-Owner.

Families who donate can take the profits from the items they sell and then donate the unsold goods to Catholic Charities.

“Prices are going up, that is for sure. And so, our families that sell with us this season — we have about 170 — they all price their own items and they also shop with us,” said Voeller.

Every little bit of savings helps.

“On groceries or kids activities, or family outings or, you know, even just like rent if that’s what they need,” said Voeller.

The sale will run from March 29 through April 1. Pre-sale tickets are sold out for Wednesday but are available for pre-sale for Thursday.

Entry is free on Friday and Saturday.

