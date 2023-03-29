Job Service ND Williston looking to fill workforce positions through upcoming job fair

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Northwestern North Dakota has about seven job openings per applicant, according to Job Service ND Williston. With an upcoming job fair, the department is looking to reduce those numbers.

A total of 93 employers covering several industries will be at Williston State College Thursday seeking workers. While it may not feel like spring right now, Workforce Center Manager Paula Lankford said employers are looking to capitalize on people moving to North Dakota.

“We are seeing an influx of people returning to North Dakota coming back for jobs or because they heard about coming here for opportunities, so we are seeing some of that, really for the first time since the pandemic,” said Lankford.

Lankford added that construction and extraction jobs have the highest demand in northwestern North Dakota. She said that’s the first time she has seen those industries at the top of the list since she’s been a Job Service manager for five years.

The job fair will be held on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at The Well (1410 University Ave). Lankford said people should come dressed for the job and that some employers may hold interviews on-site.

