Comic duo Williams & Ree returning to Norsk Høstfest
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The comedy duo Williams & Ree will be returning to Norsk Høstfest this fall.
The award-winning duo offers a humorous take on political correctness and conformity. They’ve made many appearances on TV and on-stage, including hosting Country Thunder Music Festivals around the country, along with appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.
Williams & Ree will be performing on a side stage twice daily. They join polka musician Mollie B for the festival’s side stage lineup.
The 2023 Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 27-30, 2023, in Minot.
