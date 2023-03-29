Comic duo Williams & Ree returning to Norsk Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The comedy duo Williams & Ree will be returning to Norsk Høstfest this fall.

The award-winning duo offers a humorous take on political correctness and conformity. They’ve made many appearances on TV and on-stage, including hosting Country Thunder Music Festivals around the country, along with appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

Williams & Ree will be performing on a side stage twice daily. They join polka musician Mollie B for the festival’s side stage lineup.

The 2023 Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 27-30, 2023, in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.