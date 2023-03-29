City of Minot adding additional bus routes, need drivers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot will be adding two new routes to its public transit and is accepting applications for drivers.

The routes are not completely finalized, but one will go southwest, while the other will go north.

The new southwest route will go to the new Trinity Hospital set to open this spring, and The Tracks housing development being built, as well as Minot’s Walmart, among other stops along 16th Street SW.

The north route will go to Job Service and up to 36th Avenue, along with the apartments north of the airport, and west of Erik Ramstad Middle School.

Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka estimates it will add 8,000 to 10,000 new rides with these routes. He said the routes will start between Jun 1 and Aug. 1, depending on the hiring of drivers.

Applicants do not need a commercial driver’s license to apply but must be able to obtain a CDL with passenger and air brake endorsements.

Horinka said the city will train the hired drivers.

You can apply here.

