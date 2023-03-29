Bismarck Public Schools hosts a Paw Art Parade Exhibit at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from Bismarck Public Schools will have their art displayed in a gallery exhibit at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, located at 422 East Front Ave.

Residents can come in and view artwork featuring pets this Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with proceeds going to the BPS Foundation, BPS Fine Arts Department and the Central Dakota Humane Society.

Donors from around the country submitted pictures of their pets for students to draw, and there will be free-will donations at the exhibit.

Bismarck High School FACS and culinary arts classes will be serving refreshments, and there will be musical entertainment from students.

“I think that it’s really important for our students to be able to see that their talents can be showcased in the community. We have a lot of great opportunities for athletics and this is another way for our fine arts to be showcased in the district. So the foundation is really excited to be a part of that,” said Stacey Lang, development director.

The event will also showcase artwork featuring pets that are up for adoption at the Humane Society.

