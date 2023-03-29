Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake

Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people(Amtrak news release)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Devils Lake Fire Department and Amtrak say an Amtrak train lost power and stranded around 80 travelers on Wednesday.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari tells Valley News Live train 7 and 27, which are connected, developed a mechanical problem. The problem couldn’t be immediately fixed, but the train was eventually able to make it to Devils Lake, where travelers were unloaded.

The train originally took off from Chicago and was headed to Seattle and Portland. Amtrak is paying for the food and lodging expenses for those stranded in Devils Lake. There will be another train coming through to pick them up Thursday. Magliari says Amtrak offered to pay for the flights of those who needed to get to their planned destination immediately.

Magliari says the city’s emergency responders help to warm up and transport people to the Spirit Lake Casino was quick.

There were no injuries to any passengers.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill
Williston State College President Bernell Hirning
Williston State College to offer bachelor’s degrees on-campus thanks to partnership with University of Mary
Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh
Tigirlily Gold’s video featuring their grandparents goes viral

Latest News

Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Belcourt
Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in drug bust at Belcourt casino
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bill to deny care for transgender minors passes
North Dakota aims at school curriculum to deter abortions
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota
Produced water spill southeast of Bottineau
Produced water spill in Bottineau County