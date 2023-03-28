Williston State College to offer bachelor’s degrees on-campus thanks to partnership with University of Mary

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College is located on University Avenue. President Bernell Hirning has always believed the facility should match the name of the road it’s on.

While the idea of Williston State University will take years of work, the campus will now start offering bachelor’s degrees thanks to the University of Mary.

Students at Williston State College who finish their associate degree often end up transferring to a university to complete their education, and many never return to the region. This was a challenge that Hirning was tasked with fixing.

“We need to have partnerships to allow students now as we speak, to have that opportunity,” said Hirning.

The University of Mary answered that call, announcing that Williston State will now be able to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing, elementary education, business administration and business management. Thanks to various scholarships, the tuition cost for these programs will be less than $5,000.

“They are able to get a terrific deal on an education right here, so they are highly incentivized. They would be crazy to go so far away,” said Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary.

This isn’t just aimed at those currently graduating; it’s also for those wanting to further their education. Shea said these classes will be held in the evenings to better accommodate those who have a job or other commitments.

Shea said they have big expectations for these programs. They already have 17 nurses who applied for the bachelor’s program.

