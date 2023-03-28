Williston State College to offer bachelor’s degrees on-campus thanks to partnership with University of Mary

Williston State College President Bernell Hirning
Williston State College President Bernell Hirning(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College is located on University Avenue. President Bernell Hirning has always believed the facility should match the name of the road it’s on.

While the idea of Williston State University will take years of work, the campus will now start offering bachelor’s degrees thanks to the University of Mary.

Students at Williston State College who finish their associate degree often end up transferring to a university to complete their education, and many never return to the region. This was a challenge that Hirning was tasked with fixing.

“We need to have partnerships to allow students now as we speak, to have that opportunity,” said Hirning.

The University of Mary answered that call, announcing that Williston State will now be able to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing, elementary education, business administration and business management. Thanks to various scholarships, the tuition cost for these programs will be less than $5,000.

“They are able to get a terrific deal on an education right here, so they are highly incentivized. They would be crazy to go so far away,” said Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary.

This isn’t just aimed at those currently graduating; it’s also for those wanting to further their education. Shea said these classes will be held in the evenings to better accommodate those who have a job or other commitments.

Shea said they have big expectations for these programs. They already have 17 nurses who applied for the bachelor’s program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Haleigh Rosa
Model & former KMOT reporter responds to Candace Owens’ comments on inclusivity
Four jailed in drug seizure
Four arrested in drug seizure near elementary school in Dickinson

Latest News

KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/28/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/28/2023
David Handeland and his attorney
Epping man enters Alford plea for murder, terrorizing in June shooting
Helma Lein turns 107
Dickinson woman celebrates 107th birthday
Man pleads not guilty to terrorizing charge
19-year-old enters not guilty plea for felony charge related to U-Mary bomb threat