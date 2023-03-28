Trinity inching closer to moving into new southwest Minot medical campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health is getting closer to moving into its new medical campus in southwest Minot.

Taylor Wilson, Trinity’s CFO, said they’re working with the city and the state to get approval to move to the next process.

He said they’ve transferred some equipment and more than 1,600 employees have already gone on tours.

“Each department is working through their operational activities within each department of how they’re going to set up their areas and work through the hospital,” said Wilson.

The move will be official sometime in the next few weeks.

Wilson said they are looking forward to getting it situated.

