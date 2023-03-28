Trinity inching closer to moving into new southwest Minot medical campus

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health is getting closer to moving into its new medical campus in southwest Minot.

Taylor Wilson, Trinity’s CFO, said they’re working with the city and the state to get approval to move to the next process.

He said they’ve transferred some equipment and more than 1,600 employees have already gone on tours.

“Each department is working through their operational activities within each department of how they’re going to set up their areas and work through the hospital,” said Wilson.

The move will be official sometime in the next few weeks.

Wilson said they are looking forward to getting it situated.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Space under renovation in the Kirkwood Mall
New business coming to Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck Expressway between South Washington Street and the Expressway Bridge
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Montana officer shoots, kills robbery suspect after pursuit

Latest News

Governor Burgum in Minot on Monday
Governor discusses economy, use of AI, childcare needs in Minot
Minot Area Chamber EDC Impact Awards
Minot Area Chamber EDC honors community leaders
Governor Burgum signs bill Monday exempting National Guardsmen from state income tax
Governor Burgum signs bill exempting Guard and Reserve members’ pay from state income tax
USS North Dakota submarine
Commander of the USS North Dakota addresses legislators at the State Capitol