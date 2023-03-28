North Dakota’s state sport is curling, thanks to a 6th grader

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The “B,” or the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament, is what some consider the crown jewel of North Dakota sports. But now, the Peace Garden State has a new, official pastime.

North Dakota is upping its game, and now has an official state sport, all thanks to a 6th grader and a Google search.

Alaina started curling when she was six years old and has been learning the sport for four years. When she found out North Dakota didn’t have a state sport, she knew exactly what she needed to do.

“I got curious and wondered what North Dakota’s state sport was thinking it would be something like football or basketball or soccer,” said Alaina Schmit, a 6th grader at Horizon Middle School.

Alaina knew she would need help, someone else to advocate with her. She turned to her friend and teammate Etta Knapp.

“My mom told me she asked me to do it. I was definitely a little rushed, but I was definitely excited because I had never done anything like that before,” said Etta Knapp when asked about testifying in front of the state legislature.

So, why curling? North Dakota has a long history with the sport. The first club in the state was established in 1901 in Drayton, along with a little something called “The Spirit of Curling.”

“It’s a code of conduct that governs play on the ice and I think it reflects North Dakota values, generally, and it’s civility and competition but also a respect for your opponents. We start every game with a handshake and well wishes and I think that exemplifies North Dakota values more than any other sport,” said Capital Curling Club President Ben Sand.

The ceremony to make curling the state sport was a regular old Bonspiel — a common curling term for a tournament. Around 100 people gathered at the Capital Curling Club to watch the governor make things official.

And judging by the crowd size and reaction, Alaina’s bill was right on the button.

After a short speech and what seemed like endless self-proclaimed “dad jokes,” Governor Burgum finally put pen to paper. After the ceremony, it was only fitting that he threw the first stone of the official state sport of North Dakota.

Alaina said her goal is to make the Olympic Curling Team, and Etta says after this experience she wants to continue to be involved in politics.

If you’re interested in testing your hand at curling, Ben Sand says to stop by the Capital Curling Club with some clean shoes and a pair of pants you trust in a deep lunge.

