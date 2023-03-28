Mollie B returning to Norsk Høstfest

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Mollie B will be bringing her brand of polka back to Minot for the 2023 Norsk Høstfest.

Mollie B will be performing twice daily as part of the festival’s side-stage entertainment.

The award-winning vocalist performs nationwide to live audiences. She also hosts the Mollie B Polka Party TV show, and played a role in the 2018 Clint Eastwood movie “The Mule.”

Access to the side stage entertainment is included with tickets to the Great Hall Concert.

This year’s Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 27-30, 2023, at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

More information on the schedule can be found on the Norsk Høstfest website.

