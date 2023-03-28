Minot Area Chamber EDC honors community leaders

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Area Chamber EDC gave special recognition to individuals and businesses Monday.

Chamber President Brekka Kramer said Minot would not be Minot without the Air Force base.

The outstanding military support went to Verendrye Electric Cooperative.

Outstanding small business went to Prairie Skye Breads.

Outstanding leadership was awarded to Ron Merritt, executive director of Minot Parks, who is set to retire later this spring.

“I’m not sure what to say to this amazing group of people. All of you in here are working hard to make Minot a great place to live,” said Merritt.

The final awards went to Hess Corporation for outstanding community impact.

