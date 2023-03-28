Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast of North Carolina.(OCEARCH/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTERAS, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A great white shark named Breton has been tracked to the Outer Banks, off the coast of North Carolina.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH, Breton is a mature male shark that is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs about 1,450 pounds. He has been tracked by the organization for more than two years.

Researchers measured and tagged the shark in September 2020 before releasing him back into the ocean.

Currently, Breton has been joined by multiple juvenile sharks in the waters off the Outer Banks. Officials say the abundant region serves as a spring staging area for a variety of species migrating north for the summer.

OCEARCH said its team plans to be in the North Carolina area to monitor the sharks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Haleigh Rosa
Model & former KMOT reporter responds to Candace Owens’ comments on inclusivity
Four jailed in drug seizure
Four arrested in drug seizure near elementary school in Dickinson

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
40 killed in fire at immigration detention center in Mexico
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Judge orders Bureau of Land Management to resume sales of oil and gas leases on public lands in ND
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate
Wyndmere, ND Train Derailment
Cold temps help contain chemicals in North Dakota derailment
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter