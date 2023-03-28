Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are few figures who inspire more controversy than Kyle Rittenhouse. Tuesday, he testified to the North Dakota Legislature.

Rittenhouse faced homicide charges after killing two men during a 2020 riot during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was found not guilty. On Tuesday, he testified on House Bill 1213, which would require the state to reimburse an individual charged with a crime of violence if they’re found not guilty due to the justification of self-defense.

“By supporting HB 1213, you are supporting the God-given rights that are thoughtfully and intentionally identified in the second amendment of our Constitution,” said Rittenhouse, who testified remotely.

Rittenhouse was the only person to testify in favor. State’s Attorneys from Cass, Morton, Mountrail and Ward Counties all testified in opposition.

