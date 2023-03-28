Governor discusses economy, use of AI, childcare needs in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, discussed the economic strengths and weaknesses in Minot and the state of North Dakota at Monday’s Community Impact awards ceremony.

Burgum talked about the bill he signed into law earlier in the day that exempts active National Guardsmen from paying income tax. He said it’s a way to keep North Dakota military friendly.

The governor said he wants businesses to innovate — not regulate — AI, like ChatGPT, adding that businesses could use it as a way to increase production and better customer experience.

Another topic he touched on was population growth in children younger than thirteen and added that affordable childcare needs to be part of workforce infrastructure.

“This is an opportunity now when we talk about investing in workforce, investing in infrastructure, we’ve got to invest in our people and that includes making sure we support them with childcare,” said Burgum.

He praised Minot for its community engagement and public school funding, as well as for keeping unemployment under 3%.

He said he would like to see another round of legislation next session to eliminate red tape from policies such as getting licenses, approvals and permits.

