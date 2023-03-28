Governor Burgum signs bill exempting Guard and Reserve members’ pay from state income tax

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota National Guardsmen will be getting some relief to their taxes.

At the North Dakota Army National Guard’s Aviation Facility, Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill that would exempt military pay from state income tax for active-duty National Guard members. Burgum was joined by Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, state lawmakers and members of the National Guard.

“With the signing of this bill, we join 20 other states that do not tax military income. North Dakota’s recognizing the sacrifice and military service,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota.

It builds off of legislation signed in 2019 that exempts military retirement pay. Many that attended Monday’s event touched on how this is part of an ongoing effort to make North Dakota the most military-friendly state. Recruiting efforts have been tough for the Guard recently and the hope is that it will incentivize people to join.

“This bill is a step in the right direction of making military service easier for those that decide to step up and swear that oath,” said Major General Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.

The state’s guardsmen did not ask for this tax break. Their focus is on defending and supporting both the U.S. and North Dakota constitutions. The bill had enormous support in both the House and Senate. Its main goal is simple.

“To get people to set their residency in our state of North Dakota and hopefully after their time serving our country is over, they will consider coming back because of our retirement benefits,” said Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks.

It is estimated that the bill will reduce North Dakota’s service members’ income taxes by four million dollars from the 2023 to 2025 biennium.

The governor and National Guardsmen are hoping this signing will help get more positions filled.

