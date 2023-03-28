Epping man enters Alford plea for murder, terrorizing in June shooting

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An Epping man changed his plea to guilty of shooting and killing a woman last June.

Police charged 58-year-old David Handeland with murder and terrorizing after killing 25-year-old Leslie Lyon. Handeland entered an Alford plea, saying he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember those events.

Williams County State’s Attorney Jakaan Williams told the court they want Handeland to serve a minimum of four years in prison for the murder charge.

District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue has ordered a pre-sentence investigation with sentencing to follow.

