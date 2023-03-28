Epping man enters Alford plea for murder, terrorizing in June shooting

David Handeland and his attorney
David Handeland and his attorney(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An Epping man changed his plea to guilty of shooting and killing a woman last June.

Police charged 58-year-old David Handeland with murder and terrorizing after killing 25-year-old Leslie Lyon. Handeland entered an Alford plea, saying he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember those events.

Williams County State’s Attorney Jakaan Williams told the court they want Handeland to serve a minimum of four years in prison for the murder charge.

District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue has ordered a pre-sentence investigation with sentencing to follow.

Previous Coverage: Trial for Epping man accused of murder continued to 2023

Previous Coverage: Epping man faces murder charge after shooting death in Williams County

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Billboards in North Dakota
Billboards catching the eyes of North Dakotans
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Haleigh Rosa
Model & former KMOT reporter responds to Candace Owens’ comments on inclusivity
Four jailed in drug seizure
Four arrested in drug seizure near elementary school in Dickinson

Latest News

KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/28/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/28/2023
Williston State College President Bernell Hirning
Williston State College to offer bachelor’s degrees on-campus thanks to partnership with University of Mary
Helma Lein turns 107
Dickinson woman celebrates 107th birthday
Man pleads not guilty to terrorizing charge
19-year-old enters not guilty plea for felony charge related to U-Mary bomb threat