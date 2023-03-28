Dickinson woman celebrates 107th birthday

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) – Birthdays are always worth celebrating, but the older we get, the more special they become.

For one Dickinson woman, this is a very special birthday.

On March 28, 2023, Helma Lein celebrates her 107th birthday.

She is determined to preserve her memories of a life well-lived.

“I was born March 28, 1916,” Lein said.

This is the story of Helma Lein’s life. She’s recorded the biggest moments of her life in her book, “Just the ‘Write’ Age.”

“This is my book,” she said as she paged through the book.

Lein published the book last year, at age 106. It was her daughter’s idea.

“I wasn’t in favor of it at first but I’m glad now that we did it,” she said.

The words take Lein back to her childhood. She’s busy writing more stories. These will focus on her travels. She and her husband traveled to places like Hawaii, Spain, Portugal and even Africa.

“I’m a writer and I spend more time writing stories and poems,” she said.

But she hasn’t always been a writer.

“I started writing when I was 90,” Lein said.

Writing has kept her busy ever since. And now, she’s celebrating another birthday.

“107!” she exclaimed.

“People are going to want to know, what’s the secret to living such a long life?” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“So many people ask me that. I have no answer because it just happens,” said Lein.

Lein plans to celebrate her birthday with her family in April.

