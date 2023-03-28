Commander of the USS North Dakota addresses legislators at the State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A special guest visited the North Dakota State Capitol Monday to address the House and Senate.

Commander Robert L. Edmonson III, the commanding officer for the USS North Dakota, gave an update to the legislature on the current status of the submarine. The USS North Dakota is a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine of the United States Navy. It can attack targets on land with highly accurate tomahawk missiles and can support and deliver special forces.

“I am proud to present and report that your warship and the men that fight it are both bold and lethal. Ready to deliver unstoppable combat power to deter or defeat any adversary,” said Commander Edmonson.

Commander Edmonson took command of the USS North Dakota in January of 2021. The submarine was commissioned in October 2014.

