CBP to temporarily extend hours at three North Dakota ports of entry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – Customs and Border Protection announced Monday it is temporarily extending hours at four northern ports of entry, three of which are in North Dakota.

The agency announced that the Maida, Northgate, and Sherwood Ports of Entry will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next four months. The expansion of hours also includes the Porthill Port of Entry in Idaho.

After the 120 days are up, CBP said it will analyze hour-by-hour traffic breakdown.

The agency said traffic volumes in North Dakota and Idaho remain roughly 39% below 2019 levels.

