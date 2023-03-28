Bishop Ryan introduces DLB grad as activities director and girls basketball coach

Cole Edwards
Cole Edwards(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Bishop Ryan Catholic School introduced Activities Director Roger Coleman’s successor Monday afternoon.

Cole Edwards, a graduate of Des Lacs-Burlington High School, is currently the director of basketball operations at Minot State University and assists both the men’s and women’s programs.

Coleman is making a career change to spend more time with his family, the release said.

Edwards will also assume Coleman’s role as the varsity girls basketball head coach.

“It’s an honor to be in a position to serve such a great community, group of athletes, and coaches who all hold high standards and expectations on the field and court, as well as in the community and classrooms,” said Edwards.

During the 2019-2020 season, Edwards assisted Brody Bosch at Our Redeemer’s.

The following year, Edwards followed Bosch to work at BRCS for one season as an assistant coach.

In 2021, Edwards moved to Seward, Kansas, to coach at Seward County Community College.

“I am eager to get started and look forward to helping push Bishop Ryan Athletics in a positive direction for years to come. I want to thank Bishop Ryan Catholic School for the opportunity, as well as Minot State University and Seward County Community College for allowing me to grow professionally over the last few years,” said Edwards.

Edwards will take over for Coleman at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships
Space under renovation in the Kirkwood Mall
New business coming to Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck Expressway between South Washington Street and the Expressway Bridge
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Montana officer shoots, kills robbery suspect after pursuit

Latest News

girls soccer
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 3/27/23
twins win
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 3/27/23
mauraders
Shann Schillinger welcomed as University of Mary football head coach
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash