Williston teachers, school board to meet this week to begin negotiations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Negotiations are set to begin this week between the Williston Basin School District and its teachers.

The school board and the Williston Education Association will soon return to the bargaining table to discuss contract terms for the next two school years. They were able to reach an agreement in 2021, narrowly avoiding going to an impasse. The hope is that talks will go much better this time around.

A change in lead negotiators, concerns about bad-faith bargaining, and a last-second decision to keep talking were just some of the issues both sides dealt with the last time they met. Today, they say they have the same goal: to attract and retain educators amid a national teacher shortage.

“The school board is looking forward to working with the Williston Education Association to develop a negotiated agreement with each association that promotes staff retention and enhances our efforts in recruiting employees to fill open positions across the district,” said Board President Chris Jundt in a statement.

“Teaching in today’s society is no easy task, there are teacher shortages across the country, not just Williston. We believe we have a unique opportunity to work with the board to create a salary and benefits package that will set Williston apart from others in the state,” said Lead Negotiator for the Williston Education Association Matt Liebel in a statement.

However, getting to an agreement is easier said than done. On July 11, the school board approved having attorney Seth Thompson with Vogel Law Firm lead negotiations. Jundt said this is necessary for a smoother negotiation.

“I personally am looking for a lot smoother negotiations cycle than last go-around and I think this is the best way for that outcome,” said Jundt during that meeting.

The association released a statement a day later expressing disappointment in the decision. Currently, Liebel said he’s cautiously optimistic in negotiations.

“WEA is ready to collaborate with whoever is sitting at the table and we are hopeful we will be able to have positive conversations that will lead us well into the future of the Williston Basin School District,” said Liebel in a statement.

Both sides will meet to establish ground rules Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Jundt and board member Chris Walstad will join Thompson to represent the board. Liebel will be with teachers Amanda Moe and Heath Glenn to represent the association.

