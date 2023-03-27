UPDATE: Train derails in Richland County, hazardous leak

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several Canadian Pacific train cars derailed with some spilling hazardous material in Richland County.

Authorities say it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 just one mile southeast of Wyndmere, ND.

31 cars of a 70-car train derailed, with some leaking petroleum used to make asphalt. At this time, authorities are saying there’s no danger to the public.

Canadian Pacific says its hazardous material experts are on scene along with local authorities to asses the situation.

Officials say there is no fire and no waterways nearby.

It’s estimated it will take seven to 10 days to clean up the mess.

