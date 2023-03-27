University of Mary hires Shann Schillinger as new head football coach, former FCS and NFL safety

Schillinger named UMary new head football coach
Schillinger named UMary new head football coach
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is hiring Shann Schillinger as its new head football coach. Schillinger, originally from Baker, Montana, has a rich background in football.

He played at the University of Montana from 2006-2009, earning two All-Big Sky selections at safety, then was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of 2010 NFL Draft.

After playing three seasons between the Falcons and Tennessee Titans, Schillinger returned to the upper Midwest to coach with Pete Stanton at Dickinson State in 2014. He assisted at Nebraska in 2015, returned to Montana to coach safeties from 2016-2021, and most recently coached under the late Mike Leach at Mississippi State as a defensive analyst in 2022.

Schillinger, 36, is hired after former UMary head coach Craig Bagnell left the program to become the wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota. Schillinger is the eighth head coach in school history.

