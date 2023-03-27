Shann Schillinger welcomed as University of Mary football head coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He’s a member of the Montana Football Hall of Fame, played for the Griz and in the NFL, has coached in the Big-10 and the Big Sky, worked for a school in the S.E.C., and on Monday he was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Mary.

“Help me welcome to the podium, our new head football coach Shann Schillinger.”

For the eighth time in school history, the University of Mary has hired a new head football coach. Shann Schillinger has seen all levels of football, but this job is a dream come true.

“I’d be lying if I said that being a head football coach at a college or university wasn’t a goal of mine. It’s something, deep down, I’ve always wanted to do,” said Schillinger.

After a stellar career at Montana, Schillinger was drafted in 2010 and had a three-year NFL career. He started coaching at Dickinson State in 2014. After a year at Nebraska, he returned to Montana to coach safeties. This past fall, he worked with Mississippi State as a defensive analyst and is now a head coach nearly a decade after his playing days.

“I talked with a lot of people, and they said if they don’t feel it’s what they want, maybe you should reconsider. When I came up on campus and met with them, I knew this was something they want to push and get going,” said Schillinger.

The hire is effective immediately, meaning he’ll be hands-on right away.

“We will play a style of football that you will appreciate. Hard-nosed, physical, tough. We’ll play with a competitive spirit. We won’t back down to anybody. Hopefully, with that mindset, the wins will follow,” said Schillinger.

Schillinger has strong ties to Bismarck, and for a job like this, that was an important part for him and his family

“We really enjoy the community of Bismarck. It’s a great place to raise a family. It has family values, which is one of the most important things. Then when I got to know the administration and what they want, I thought it was a perfect fit,” said Schillinger.

Coach Schillinger will jump right into his new coaching role because the Marauders are currently in spring workouts.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.