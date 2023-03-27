‘Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole’ wins Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The winner of Mandan’s 2023 Business Pitch was announced. “Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole” won not only the contest but the People’s Choice Award too.

The recreational venue that hosts axe throwing and corn hole lanes opened last year. “Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole” will receive $750 in prizes and the chance for a $10,000 forgivable loan. Other finalists were “Inside Park” — an indoor park for kids, “Just Like You Studios” and “Big Stick Cigars.”

