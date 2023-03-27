North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships

April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships
April Lund at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORUŃ, POLAND (KFYR) - North Dakotan April Lund is bringing home a victory — not just for our state, but for the country.

This weekend at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships, Lund broke the Women’s Track and Field 3,000 Meter American record for women ages 40 to 44.

Lund has struggled with plantar fasciitis for almost an entire year. She says it’s been a year filled with struggle, but through faith and discipline she found ways to adapt and perform.

Lund made Team USA last month and competed at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, bringing home an individual gold and a team silver.

This weekend, she competed in Poland. Her perseverance earned her a silver medal as she broke the U.S. record. She completed the race in nine minutes, 47 seconds.

“I am so grateful that the glory of God has no bounds. My race plan was to hold back and let the other runners lead the race. I knew within the first 100 meters this was my chance to go for it. I took the lead and never looked back,” said Lund.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Space under renovation in the Kirkwood Mall
New business coming to Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck Expressway between South Washington Street and the Expressway Bridge
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. deputy under investigation for response to fatal I-94 semi crash
Body of a deceased man found at Grand Forks Airport
Well site fire
UPDATE: Well site fire in Mountrail County fully extinguished

Latest News

Cemetery covered by snow in Bismarck
Increased snowfall in ND halts some burials until later in the spring
Alcohol sales
ND Senate votes down bill to allow off-sale alcohol on Thanksgiving
ND Senate advances bill for ‘back the blue’ grants
3D printer at orthodontist office
Hollevoet & Welk Orthodontics uses new technology for better patient experience