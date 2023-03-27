North Dakotan breaks U.S. record at 2023 WMA Indoor Championships

TORUŃ, POLAND (KFYR) - North Dakotan April Lund is bringing home a victory — not just for our state, but for the country.

This weekend at the 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships, Lund broke the Women’s Track and Field 3,000 Meter American record for women ages 40 to 44.

Lund has struggled with plantar fasciitis for almost an entire year. She says it’s been a year filled with struggle, but through faith and discipline she found ways to adapt and perform.

Lund made Team USA last month and competed at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, bringing home an individual gold and a team silver.

This weekend, she competed in Poland. Her perseverance earned her a silver medal as she broke the U.S. record. She completed the race in nine minutes, 47 seconds.

“I am so grateful that the glory of God has no bounds. My race plan was to hold back and let the other runners lead the race. I knew within the first 100 meters this was my chance to go for it. I took the lead and never looked back,” said Lund.

