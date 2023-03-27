Montana officer shoots, kills robbery suspect after pursuit

(wcax)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit and standoff in Montana’s largest city, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old woman was being pursued after reportedly firing a shot into the air before stealing a vehicle in Billings just before 4 p.m. Saturday, police said. Police asked the sheriff’s department for assistance.

The woman hit two vehicles as she was fleeing officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop, causing severe damage to the stolen vehicle. It later became inoperable, police said.

Law enforcement officers tried to negotiate with the woman for about two hours before a SWAT team deployed tear gas into the vehicle, police said.

The woman got out with a gun pointed at officers, police spokesperson Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. A deputy shot the woman, who died later at the hospital, Linder said.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, Linder said in a statement.

Saturday’s shooting happened a week after a Billings police officer was shot and injured during a 14-hour standoff with a woman who had shot at a neighbor’s mobile home, breaking a window. The woman eventually surrendered and pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Space under renovation in the Kirkwood Mall
New business coming to Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck Expressway between South Washington Street and the Expressway Bridge
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. deputy under investigation for response to fatal I-94 semi crash
Body of a deceased man found at Grand Forks Airport
Well site fire
UPDATE: Well site fire in Mountrail County fully extinguished

Latest News

Cemetery covered by snow in Bismarck
Increased snowfall in ND halts some burials until later in the spring
Alcohol sales
ND Senate votes down bill to allow off-sale alcohol on Thanksgiving
ND Senate advances bill for ‘back the blue’ grants
3D printer at orthodontist office
Hollevoet & Welk Orthodontics uses new technology for better patient experience