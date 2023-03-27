Four arrested in drug seizure near elementary school in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police and the Southwest Narcotics Task Force arrested four people Sunday afternoon for possession of meth, cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl across the street from Prairie Rose Elementary School.

They captured 42-year-old Aaron Baker as he was leaving the apartment on 29th Street West.

They arrested 45-year-old Demetrice Askew and 44-year-old Willie McCauley inside and they suspect the two had flushed more drugs down the toilet before officers got inside.

They also arrested 33-year-old Janae Daye-Osman, who they say alerted the men from upstairs that police were coming by stomping on the floor.

“The brazen attempts of these individuals to spread this poison into our community, especially in such close proximity to an elementary school, is beyond comprehension. Those wanting to follow in their footsteps should think twice, or we will gladly help you relocate to 3100 Railroad Avenue in Bismarck,” said Dickinson Police Department’s Public Information Officer LT Mike Hanel. “We are proud of the tenacity of our officers that worked this case all weekend and were able to make a safe and successful arrest on those wanting to harm our community.”

984 29th Street West Apartment #2, Dickinson (KFYR)

