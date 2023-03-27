Bismarck Renaissance Zone could be revived

By Bella Kraft
Mar. 27, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for those looking to start a new business in downtown Bismarck. Last week, Governor Burgum signed a bill that would allow cities to reestablish renaissance zones.

The zone gives tax incentives to developers to build or renovate downtown buildings. Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone expired on July 31 after the Burleigh County Commission chose not to renew it.

Opponents say it gives an unfair advantage to those who want to develop in other areas of Bismarck.

Senior City Planner Daniel Nairn says there have been several inquiries about applying for the zone since it expired.

“But really, honestly there has not been new building and new development downtown since the program ended in August. So we are wondering, and we don’t know this for sure, but people may be waiting to see if it will be available again before really investing in the downtown,” said Nairn.

The last six projects approved under the Renaissance Zone have just been completed or are finishing up construction. Those include the Trestle 360 Apartments on East Main and The Prince Hotel on Third Street.

